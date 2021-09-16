NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel will meet Friday to discuss whether Americans who received the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines will need another dose.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will be ready whenever it’s rolled out.
He said the city will use the 1,900 existing vaccine sites to administer the shots. The 25 city-run sites will also stay open with extended hours to meet possible demand.
