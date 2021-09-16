CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel will meet Friday to discuss whether Americans who received the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines will need another dose.

It comes as White House officials previewed a booster shot campaign they hope to begin next week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will be ready whenever it’s rolled out.

He said the city will use the 1,900 existing vaccine sites to administer the shots. The 25 city-run sites will also stay open with extended hours to meet possible demand.

De Blasio said health officials have started proactive booster shot outreach and plan to hold special events when the shots are authorized.

