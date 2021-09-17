FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fábio scored two second-half goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Friday night.
The Red Bulls (7-11-5) scored more than two goals for the first time this season while keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. They had earned just six points over their previous 10 matches (1-6-3).READ MORE: Cowboys-Chargers Preview: Dak Prescott Leads A Depleted Dallas Team Into Los Angeles
Fábio scored on headers in the 65th and 89th minutes. His first goal deflected off the crossbar. He hit his second scoring shot down and into the back of the net, beating goalkeeper Nick Marsman, for his fifth goal of the season.READ MORE: Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 2: Is Aaron Rodgers Due For A Big Bounceback Game?
Patryk Klimala opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and Omir Fernandez connected in the 31st.
Miami (9-10-5) had its club-record six straight unbeaten and three-game winning streak snapped. Marsman finished with four saves.MORE NEWS: Hopkins Converts 2nd Chance, Washington Beats Giants
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)