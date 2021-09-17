FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A high school teacher in Bergen County is accused of having sex with a student.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says 44-year-old Christine Knudsen, of Fair Lawn, has been arrested.
According to officials, Knudsen, a high school graphic arts teacher, allegedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. She is also accused of sharing and taking controlled dangerous substances with the student.
Knudsen is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.