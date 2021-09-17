CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We can expect a foggy start around the area with low clouds clinging especially at the coast. Temps remain in the 70s for just about everyone. A few stray showers can be expected, but the models are trending drier overall…

The weekend is so much better with mostly to partly sunny skies and temps in the lower 80s. The kind weather continues to grace our area through much of next week.

