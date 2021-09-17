BREAKING NEWSAttorney Says Current Whereabouts Of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s Fiancé, Are Unknown
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who died from the coronavirus in 2020, was honored Friday.

Sept. 17 was declared Nick Cordero Day in New York City.

Waitress” star Sara Bareilles accepted the proclamation at the Barrymore Theatre. Cordero was in the original Broadway cast of the show.

Bareilles told CBS2 Cordero will be honored in all future productions of “Waitress” with a slice of pie named after one of Cordero’s songs on the menu in the show’s diner.

