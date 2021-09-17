RYE BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Construction work to renovate and add an addition to Ridge Street Elementary School is leading to concern and confusion.

The state Education Department ordered the school to close Friday, citing a lack of required safety inspections.

“As a parent I’m just so disappointed in this district. We moved here for these schools,” said Ivy Adler.

“How disappointed are you not to be in class today?” asked CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

“Very disappointed, because I love going to school,” said student Chelsea Honig.

There was a small protest outside Ridge Street, which was open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, before a Thursday holiday. The sudden Friday emergency closure order upset parents.

“It does raise some red flags. I’m hoping that this is some red tape, and that hopefully they weren’t sitting in a building that was unsafe. Because I really hope the higher ups would not allow them to be in a building that was unsafe,” said parent Alissa Levine.

A Thursday email from Superintendent Patrick Brimstein told parents there children were not at risk in the building, but a letter from the state education commissioner, dated Wednesday, says the school was “using space for instruction without appropriate inspections and other approvals.”

“I’m just confused. I want to understand what is going on,” one parent told AIello.

The school board is promising to clear things up after an emergency meeting Friday. It seems clear there will be lingering issues of trust.

“I think I don’t trust anybody at this point. It’s so upsetting. I feel like we’ve kind of been lied to,” Adler said.

The state says the school can not reopen until inspectors determine the space is safe for students and staff.