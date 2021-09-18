NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nineteen cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a school in East Harlem, forcing it to close.

The Department of Education’s website says P.S. 79 will go fully remote for ten days.

The DOE released the following statement:

“The health and safety of our school communities is our top priority, and we do not hesitate to intervene to stop the spread. We follow stringent guidance from health experts to prevent any further transmission by quarantining close contacts, closing classrooms, and, if necessary, entire buildings. Learning will continue during quarantine and we will provide the school resources and support to have a successful school year.”

According to the DOE, the positive cases were all among staff members and linked to pre-school orientation.

“All my efforts are focused on supporting the principal, making sure parents are notified so they don’t show up on Monday & that the students and families have access to the devices they need,” Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer tweeted Saturday.

According to the DOE’s website, this week, a total of 487 students and 325 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 across all city schools.

There are currently 372 classroom closures in effect.

New York City schools just opened this week. This is the first case of widespread transmission canceling in-person learning for a city school.