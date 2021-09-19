NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence at a park in the Bronx left a man dead and at least three people, including an 11-year-old boy, hurt.

The shooting sparked panic at Claremont Park overnight as families attending a barbecue scrambled for cover, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

The park was packed around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when shots rang out. The area where it happened remained surrounded by police tape in the morning.

Video shows the chaos as paramedics pushed through the crowd to rush victims to ambulances.

A 22-year-old man was killed. An 11-year-old boy was hit in the shoulder, another 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 24-year-old woman was in critical condition after she was shot twice in the chest.

Police spent hours canvassing the park for evidence among the trash, bottles and personal belongings left from the barbecue.

So far, no arrests have been made.

It was one of at least three shootings in the city overnight. At least seven people were shot.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.