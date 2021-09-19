By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! After a very muggy Saturday, our cold front moved through overnight and took the humidity with it. We’re waking up to temps in the upper 50s and 60s around the area.READ MORE: Gabby Petito Search: Authorities Combing Wyoming Wilderness For Missing Woman, Fiancé's Whereabouts Remain Unknown
The humidity will continue to fall today. Expect bright, blue skies with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Just beautiful! If you’re headed to the beach to soak in summer’s final days, be mindful of a moderate risk of rip currents.Teen Stabbed To Death After Dutchess County High School Football Game, Former Student Charged
It’s not just today… the nice weather continues right through Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies with seasonable temps in the 70s to finish out summer. Fall officially arrives on Wednesday, along with our next chance of rain.Man Accused Of Stealing FDNY Coat, Radio From Bronx Fire Station
For now, enjoy the great weather!