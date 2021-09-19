GABBY PETITO CASEAgencies Combing Wyoming Wilderness For Petito, Fiancé Brian Laundrie's Whereabouts Remain Unknown
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! After a very muggy Saturday, our cold front moved through overnight and took the humidity with it. We’re waking up to temps in the upper 50s and 60s around the area.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito Search: Authorities Combing Wyoming Wilderness For Missing Woman, Fiancé's Whereabouts Remain Unknown

The humidity will continue to fall today. Expect bright, blue skies with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Just beautiful! If you’re headed to the beach to soak in summer’s final days, be mindful of a moderate risk of rip currents.

READ MORE: Teen Stabbed To Death After Dutchess County High School Football Game, Former Student Charged

It’s not just today… the nice weather continues right through Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies with seasonable temps in the 70s to finish out summer. Fall officially arrives on Wednesday, along with our next chance of rain.

MORE NEWS: Man Accused Of Stealing FDNY Coat, Radio From Bronx Fire Station

For now, enjoy the great weather!

CBSNewYork Team