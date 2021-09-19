GABBY PETITO CASEAgencies Combing Wyoming Wilderness For Petito, Fiancé Brian Laundrie's Whereabouts Remain Unknown
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)New Yorkers can expect gridlock when the United Nations General Assembly convenes this week.

Road closures start Sunday night, affecting mostly the area around the U.N. headquarters.

NYPD said to expect closures, detours and checkpoints from 42nd Street to 57th Street and First Avenue to Fifth Avenue.

The session starts Tuesday and ends Monday, Sept. 27.

World leaders, including President Biden, will attend.

Superstar band BTS will perform at a U.N. event Monday.

