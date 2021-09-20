CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Ramapo, Ramapo police

RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A kitten is safe and sound after the heroic efforts of Ramapo police officers.

Last Thursday, officers responded to a call about a kitten trapped inside a car’s engine.

READ MORE: FBI Executes Search Warrant At Home Of Gabby Petito's Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The officers, along with the homeowner and animal control officers, crouched under the car and finally freed the kitten.

MORE NEWS: New York City Public Schools To Increase COVID Testing, Relax Quarantine Rules

The rescue was documented and shared on Ramapo police’s social media pages.

CBSNewYork Team