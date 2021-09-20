RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A kitten is safe and sound after the heroic efforts of Ramapo police officers.
Last Thursday, officers responded to a call about a kitten trapped inside a car's engine.
The officers, along with the homeowner and animal control officers, crouched under the car and finally freed the kitten.
MORE NEWS: New York City Public Schools To Increase COVID Testing, Relax Quarantine Rules
On Thursday, Officer Genito, Officer Simpson, and Dog Control Officer McGrath responded to a residence on Viola Rd for a report of a kitten that was trapped in the engine compartment of a car. After a lengthy struggle, they were able to safely remove the kitten from the car. 🐈 pic.twitter.com/eaSUvPISoo
— Ramapo Police Dept. (@Ramapo_PD) September 19, 2021
The rescue was documented and shared on Ramapo police’s social media pages.