NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a hazmat situation at the YMCA in New Rochelle Monday morning.

Crews were called around 7:15 a.m. to Weyman Avenue near Bayard Street.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, patients complaining of burning lungs were treated with oxygen. EMTs also toweled people down to remove chemical residue that could irritate the skin.

One man was swimming when he realized something was terribly wrong.

“Couldn’t breath anymore. Obvious mistake in mixing chemicals. Next thing you know, it’s just an act of desperation to get out of the pool. Everyone is coughing, desperately trying to get out any which way. Just an awful scene,” said Nikolai Pamukoff.

"Mass Casualty" incident in New Rochelle at the YMCA. Chlorine mistakenly mixed with another chemical filled the building with fumes. 11 taken to hospital. Witnesses say it felt like their lungs were on fire, mad dash to escape the building. pic.twitter.com/qREPulHz1N — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 20, 2021

“I was on a stationary bike, multiple people came running out, choking, coughing,” said Adam Holmes.

“Respiratory injuries, some skin exposure injuries,” said New Rochelle Fire Chief Andrew Sandor.

Sandor said 13 people were taken to local hospitals after exposure to the dangerous fumes.

A source told Aiello that a chlorine was mistakenly mixed in hydrochloric acid, creating a toxic cloud of chlorine gas that quickly spread from a maintenance room near the pool.

“When these two chemicals are mixed, they start to – it’s called off-gassing, caused a reaction, and makes the whole atmosphere around unsafe,” Sandor said.

As the mass casualty incident wound down, first responders went through a decontamination process to remove any remaining traces of the dangerous toxic chemicals they were exposed to.