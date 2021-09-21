NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders are on the scene after a several pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the Bronx.
It happened in front of the Harry S. Truman High School on Baychester Avenue in Co-op City at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, it began as a dispute outside the school. A man, who is not a student at the school, was slashed.
Shortly thereafter, a car struck the pedestrians in front of the school.
According to the FDNY, seven patients have been taken to Jacobi Medical Center. All are expected to survive.
So far there have been no arrests.
Check back soon for more information on this developing.