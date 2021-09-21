CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Cindy Hsu
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in this country, but there is something we can do about it.

Join us Sunday, October 24 at Pier 16, South Street Seaport as we walk to raise awareness and let people know they are not alone.

Come be part of the movement helping create a culture that’s smart about mental health.

CLICK HERE to register.

Together we can break the stigma. Together we can stop suicide.

RESOURCES AND ASSISTANCE

24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or call 1-800-273-TALK
• Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a trained crisis counselor for free
• Emergency Psychiatric Services: (800) 854-7771
• Suicide Prevention Hotline: (877) 727-4747
Suicide Prevention Live Chat
• Mental Health Patients’ Rights: (800) 700-9996
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental illness) Helpline: (800) 950-6264
American Psychological Association (APA): (800) 374-2721

 

 

Cindy Hsu