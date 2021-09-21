NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in this country, but there is something we can do about it.
Join us Sunday, October 24 at Pier 16, South Street Seaport as we walk to raise awareness and let people know they are not alone.
Come be part of the movement helping create a culture that’s smart about mental health.
CLICK HERE to register.
Together we can break the stigma. Together we can stop suicide.
RESOURCES AND ASSISTANCE
• 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or call 1-800-273-TALK
• Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a trained crisis counselor for free
• Emergency Psychiatric Services: (800) 854-7771
• Suicide Prevention Hotline: (877) 727-4747
• Suicide Prevention Live Chat
• Mental Health Patients’ Rights: (800) 700-9996
• NAMI (National Alliance on Mental illness) Helpline: (800) 950-6264
• American Psychological Association (APA): (800) 374-2721