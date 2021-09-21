NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nine contractors have been indicted for allegedly bribing supers at New York City Housing Authority developments.
Prosecutors say they have undercover video evidence of the bribes for so-called "micro purchase" contracts.
In one video, a man can be heard saying, "Listen, I got one of the gift cards… I put $500 for you inside, but I forgot at home."
The Brooklyn district attorney’s office, along with the city Department of Investigation, announced the charges Monday.
"In exchange for these supers to award them a small procurement contract and allow the contractors to do minor repairs at these NYCHA housing complexes, they were given basically cash kickback," Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said it’s believed the corruption goes beyond the nine people charged.