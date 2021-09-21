MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The gunman convicted of killing 13-year-old Shamoya McKenzie with a stray bullet in Mount Vernon learned his sentence Tuesday.
David Hardy was ordered to spend 31 years in prison.
David Hardy sentenced to 31 years in Federal prison for 2016 shooting death of Shamoya McKenzie in Mount Vernon NY, which grieves the death of this top student and basketball star to this day. pic.twitter.com/DvLScBHoC9
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 21, 2021
McKenzie was killed on her way home from basketball practice on New Year's Eve in 2016. Her mother was driving when she was shot by a stray bullet in the backseat.
“My only child, my best friend, my soul mate, my everything,” her mother, Nadine McKenzie, said after her death.
Hardy initially fled the state but was later charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the case.
McKenzie was an eighth grade basketball star at Graham Elementary School and already played on the JV team at Mount Vernon High School, with dreams of playing basketball at the University of Connecticut and then the WNBA.
At the time of the shooting, the Mount Vernon Lady Knights described her as a "beautiful, intelligent young lady who brightened the room with her smile."
New York Liberty all-star center Tina Charles later announced the Liberty made McKenzie the 37th pick of the 2017 WNBA draft.