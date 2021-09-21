NEW YORK (CBS New York) — An F-16 fighter jet seen soaring through the Manhattan skies on Tuesday afternoon was sent to intercept a single-engine Cessna plane that entered a restricted flying area, according to NORAD. The incident happened around 2 p.m., several hours after President Biden spoke at the United Nations.
The incident is now under investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CBS2.
There are fighter jets flying around super low around Manhattan pic.twitter.com/SdZeAUkOB5
— Dan Kim (@koreanjohndoe) September 21, 2021
NORAD reports that the plane was escorted out of the area without incident.
Many New Yorkers were concerned after spotting the fighter jet and hearing it overhead. “I’m used to the sound of fighter jets back home in Ohio. When I lived near an Air Force base. Hearing them fly around my apartment in NYC feels massively different and it’s making me very uncomfortable,” wrote one Twitter user.
I’m used to the sound of fighter jets back home in Ohio. When I lived near an Air Force base. Hearing them fly around my apartment in NYC feels massively different and it’s making me very uncomfortable.
— Teresa Thompson (@TeeLynnT) September 21, 2021
Others were eager to find out what was going on.
Why are fighter jets circling #Harlem #NYC right now?
— Erin E. Burke (@Erin_E_Burke) September 21, 2021
fighter jet casually breaking the sound barrier over nyc on a monday afternoon, very normal stuff
— jai (@manmadeforever) September 21, 2021
Um…anyone know why there are fighter jets flying around right now?!!! #NYC
— Andrea Simmons (@Andrea_Simmons) September 21, 2021

Yep, that unmistakable sound of a fighter jet; unnerving to hear it and see it flying in an aggressively low circle over upper Manhattan not five minutes ago. What gives? WTF. #NYC #NY1 #WNBC #WABC #NYTimes #WCBS
— Cubachik (@Cubachik) September 21, 2021
