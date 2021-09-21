NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was sexually assaulted on the job at an ice cream shop on the Upper East Side.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday inside UES ice cream parlor and lounge on Second Avenue near East 88th Street.
Surveillance video shows a man walk into the shop and back the 28-year-old employee into the corner. He then starts to walk away, but turns back and charges at her again.
Police said the suspect groped the woman before her coworkers came to her aid and he took off.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.