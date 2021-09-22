NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Willie Garson has died at the age of 57.
The New Jersey native was best known for his role on "Sex and the City," as Carrie Bradshaw's friend, Stanford Blatch.
He also played Mozzie on "White Collar."
Garson's son, Nathan, paid tribute to him on Instagram with a touching photo, saying, "I love you so much Papa."
His cause of death has not been released.