NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly made anti-Semitic statements and threatened to blow up a Brooklyn synagogue.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue near 47th Street in Borough Park.
According to police, a stranger approached a 23-year-old man who was standing in front of a synagogue and said, “Kill all Jews.”
The individual also allegedly said he was going to blow up the synagogue.
No one was injured in the incident.
The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.
A photo of the individual has been released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.