By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBS New York) — An F-16 fighter jet seen soaring through the Manhattan skies on Tuesday afternoon was sent to intercept a single-engine Cessna plane that entered a restricted flying area, according to NORAD. The incident happened around 2 p.m., several hours after President Biden spoke at the United Nations.

The incident is now under investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CBS2.

NORAD reports that the plane was escorted out of the area without incident.

Many New Yorkers were concerned after spotting the fighter jet and hearing it overhead. “I’m used to the sound of fighter jets back home in Ohio. When I lived near an Air Force base. Hearing them fly around my apartment in NYC feels massively different and it’s making me very uncomfortable,” wrote one Twitter user.

Others were eager to find out what was going on.

.Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Sept. 21, 2021.

