NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three weeks after Ida pummeled the region, homes in Queens are still unlivable.

Furniture has yet to be replaced.

At First Baptist Church in East Elmhurst, organizations are helping families replace water-soaked mattresses.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, a massive tractor trailer had 250 mattresses inside it Wednesday morning. Just a few hours into the giveaway, the supplies were gone. That’s how high demand is in this community.

There was gratitude in front of First Baptist Church, where flood-ravaged families lined up for hours, hoping to get their hands on a good night’s sleep for the first time in weeks.

“Very tired. For me, anyway, I go anywhere. For my children, it’s a problem. My children now are sleeping on the floor,” said East Elmhurst resident Luis Carpio.

Carpio showed Fan video of his flooded basement, where his five children, ages 6 to 16, were sleeping. The water rose so fast the night of Ida, he said he had no time to save any of their belongings.

“I open and the water come this high. So I take my children up. I have it in the basement and the first floor,” Carpio said.

Many families in Queens have been struggling to move on with their lives. Some are still waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finish its inspection reports, while others had their insurance claims flat-out denied.

“Claims have been put in for a lot of people and nothing has really come through for anybody. That’s why these beds are really appreciated. It’s the first hands-on relief that we are really receiving,” said East Elmhurst resident Yesenia Bravo.

The governor’s office, Mattress Firm, and Habitat for Humanity came together Wednesday to hand out 500 mattresses to families. Later in the afternoon, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will host a Queens flooding resource fair in Jamaica.

Devastated families say all this is needed, and more.

“It’s not a quick fix. It’s going to take a while. But it’s up to us to make sure the funding and promises are fulfilled,” said LeFrak City resident Michell Dunston.