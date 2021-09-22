NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused in connection to an alleged anti-Asian attack in Midtown.
It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A 34-year-old woman told police she was walking down West 40th Street when a man approached her and spit at her while yelling anti-Asian racial slurs.
He then ran off.
The woman was not injured.
Police have released surveillance photos of the man.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.