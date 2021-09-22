NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — During Climate Week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a major project at the New York Power Authority‘s Lewiston Pump Generating Plant.
The $460 million project includes digitizing the first 13 hydropower turbines at the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant.
“We may not live long enough to see the fruits of what we’re doing here, but our children and their children will have a cleaner environment launching into the future and their lives as a result of the work that we’re doing here, leaning hard into our clean energy opportunities,” Hochul said.
The governor says the project will help advance New York state’s aggressive clean energy goal to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.