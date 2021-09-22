IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Several people suffered minor injuries Wednesday when a NJ TRANSIT bus collided with a car in Irvington.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, it was a wild scene after a chain-reaction crash at the corner of 18th Avenue and Grove Street.

The bus had about 30 people on it when it crashed into utility poles.

Video shows the bus take out a series of utility poles.

A red car, which investigators say had been stolen in Irvington on Tuesday, collided with the bus at around 7:30 a.m., causing the bus to jump on to sidewalk and take out the poles.

There were around a dozen minor injuries.

Witnesses saw bus riders exit the bus from windows, and that could have resulted in injuries to people’s feet and legs. They were in a hurry to get out of danger because they worried about being so close to electrical wires.

Police said the suspect who was driving the red car is in custody. Investigators added he appeared to be unconscious. There was a woman with him in the passenger seat.

Carlin was told the scene will be active for several hours as utility crews work to use fix the damage to the poles and wires.