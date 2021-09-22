TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island school bus driver is accused of driving while intoxicated with a child on board.
Police said 29-year-old Mercedes Parada was found slumped over the steering wheel of a bus shortly before 5 p.m. Monday at South Franklin and Grove streets in Hempstead.
Officers said they noticed multiple signs of alcohol present.
Parada was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child.