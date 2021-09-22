NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The music world is mourning the death of singer Sarah Dash.
She co-founded the all female group Labelle, along with fellow members Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx.
The trio was best known for the 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade."
The group disbanded two years later, but Dash continued performing as a solo singer and worked with Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones.
The New Jersey native died Monday, just two days after performing in Atlantic City with Patti Labelle.
There was no word on her cause of death. She was 76 years old.