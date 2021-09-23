NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find five individuals accused of stabbing and assaulting a 16-year-old boy in the Bronx.
It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Castle Hill.
According to police, the group approached a 16-year-old boy near Pugsley and Seward avenues and began to punch, kick and stab him before running away.
The teenager was stabbed twice in the back and once in the hip. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 9/21/21 at approx. 8AM, vicinity Pugsley Ave & Seward Ave @NYPD43PCT Bronx. 5 suspects punched, kicked & stabbed a 16 Y/O male victim in his back. Any info call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/242c7XIelL
Police have released surveillance video showing the five individuals in a stairwell after the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.