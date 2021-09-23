NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say the search continues for a man who slashed a restaurant employee in the face back in July.
The NYPD released new video of the attack Wednesday afternoon.
The slashing was reported around 11:30 p.m. on July 23 inside Texas Chicken and Burgers on Crotona Parkway in the Bronx.
Surveillance video shows the suspect suddenly pull a knife out of his pocket and slash the cashier in the face.
Police said the 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.