NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving a Lamborghini that happened in Queens on Christmas Eve.
Police say 23-year-old Jason Liriano, of Brooklyn, was arrested Thursday morning.
Liriano was allegedly behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Urus on Dec. 24, 2020, when he crashed into a Toyota Camry on Rockaway Boulevard, causing the Lamborghini to overturn.
The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 50-year-old man, suffered head and leg injuries.
Fifty-four-year-old Ritawantee Persaud, of Queens, was in the backseat of the Camry. She suffered severe head and body injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A 26-year-old woman who was in the Lamborghini suffered head and spine injuries.
Liriano allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran after the crash.
He has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.