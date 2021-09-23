By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey there!
Expect to see some shower popping up today as you get around. A strong line of storms will approach for the west and start to scrape at the western fringes by midday.
The line then slowly migrates across the tri-state making its way to Long Island early Friday morning. The Front takes its takes heading out to sea with lingering rain expected though Friday.
Some of the storms will have the potential for flooding and strong winds. A Flood Watch is in effect for a good chunk of our area. A severe risk is possible as well. However, it’s more likely west of NYC.
The weekend is remarkably nicer with comfortable temps and sunny skies.
