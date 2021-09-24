NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video putting a 76-year-old into a chokehold and robbing him earlier this week in Harlem.
It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 129th Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect follow the victim into the lobby and put him in a chokehold. The man eventually collapses onto the ground.
Police said the suspect stole $500 from the man before he fled.
The victim suffered neck and ankle pain but refused medical attention on the scene.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.