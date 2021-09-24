CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man with a metal rod robbed a woman in Brooklyn in August.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 7 in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police say a man with a metal rod robbed a woman in Brooklyn on Aug. 7, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to police, a man followed the 24-year-old woman into the back of a building on Reid Avenue and pulled out a metal rod.

He allegedly forced the woman to the ground, then removed her phone and ran off.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

