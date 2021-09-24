NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Police say an unknown man fired several shots behind 6 MetroTech Center in Downtown Brooklyn just after 3 p.m.
A 19-year-old man was struck in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The alleged gunman ran off.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.