NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent part of their second day in New York City visiting an elementary school in Harlem.

The couple is here for a charity event, to meet with global leaders and push for vaccine equity, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Friday.

It’s day two of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s visit to NYC. They’re in town for @GlobalFestival to push vaccine equity. First they’re making a couple stops along the way. This morning they visited PS 123 in East Harlem to read aloud to the students @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/YDa28HxXIK — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) September 24, 2021

Harry and Meghan met with 2nd graders at PS 123 on West 141st Street. Harry sat with the kids while Meghan read from her book, “The Bench.”

“I wrote this book originally as a poem for my husband when we just had our little boy,” Markle told the class. “I haven’t ever read it to any other kids besides our own kids. So I’m really excited now I get to read it to you.”

Prince Harry sits with students as Meghan Markle reads from her book, ‘The Bench.’ She said it’s the first time she’s read the book to a group of kids other than her own two children, Archie & Lillibet (who was born in June) @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/HF12WJdh6F — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) September 24, 2021

The couple joined New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter to highlight the Community Schools Initiative, which ensures children are emotionally and socially equipped to learn.

“When I was a little girl, sometimes you couldn’t see books and see people that look like yourself,” Markle said. “I wanted to make sure that everyone felt like they were included.”

No Q&A with the couple, but when Harry & Meghan were asked how their new baby girl Lillibet and son Archie are doing, Meghan responded “they’re so good” @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/wDUmoD55bS — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) September 24, 2021

It was the couple’s first major public appearance since the birth of their daughter, Lillibet, in June. Their son, Archie, is now 2 years old.

The kids stayed behind in California as Harry and Meghan attended meetings at the United Nations to discuss vaccine equity.

On Thursday, they toured the World Trade Center site, 9/11 Memorial and observatory with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The main focus of their visit is to attend Global Citizen, a charity music festival, Saturday in Central Park.

The stage is being set for the concert that’s part of a worldwide, 24-hour event with a focus on climate change, ending hunger and fighting for global access to COVID vaccines.

Despite giving up their royal titles, Meghan and Harry said they’re continuing to use their platform for global change and to inspire the next generation.