Storm WatchFlash Flood Watch In Effect Until 8 a.m. Friday
By CBSNewYork Team
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Some strong storms passed through New Jersey and NYC, finally hit Long Island overnight with some good soakers. Temps have dropped with the passing of the front, and expect some residual cloud cover, and lingering showers well east of NYC on Friday.

For the rest of us, Friday starts off with some peeks of sun. Conditions only improve as the day goes on with a nice sunset for many on the table.

The weekend is trending nicely, with Sunday still the better half with more sunshine.

CBSNewYork Team