JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tunnel to Towers weekend kicks off Friday with a concert from Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The show is set for 7 p.m. at Liberty State Park in New Jersey.
Then on Sunday, 300,000 people are expected to participate in the annual Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
The group will retrace the final footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11.
Siller raced on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to get to the Twin Towers, carrying 60 pounds of gear on his back.