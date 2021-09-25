By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologist
Tonight we’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies with perhaps a few showers far east. Expect temps to fall into the low 60s in the city with 50s across our suburbs.READ MORE: Vaccine Mandate For NYC Teachers, Department Of Education Workers Put On Hold By Federal Judge
Sunday’s looking like a rather nice day: sunny with highs in the low 70s.Gabby Petito's Father Announces Creation Of Gabby Petito Foundation Ahead Of Public Memorial Service
Our pleasant stretch will continue into Monday with mostly sunny skies. Temps will be running a little warmer, too, with highs in the mid and upper 70s.Gov. Kathy Hochul Increases Pressure On COVID Vaccine Holdouts As Deadline For Health Care Workers Approaches
Tuesday, we’ll see our next chance of showers, but mainly in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 70s.