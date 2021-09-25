VERONA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people in New Jersey laced up their sneakers for a good cause Saturday.
The Valerie Fund Walk and 5K returned to Verona Park. It raises money for Valerie Fund centers, which help children with cancer and blood disorders.
CBS2's John Elliott and Vanessa Murdock were at the walk catching up with participants.
"Today is the most special day in the world for the Valerie Fund. Even during the pandemic, we're going to have 800 to 1,000 supporters here, but more important than the supporters is we've got kids … It's everyone getting to say thank you to all the donors, all our supporters, all our sponsors," said Barry Kirschner, executive director for the Valerie Fund.
Last year’s walk was canceled because of COVID.