NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of participants will lace up for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk on Sunday.
About 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
The group will retrace the final footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11.
Siller raced on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to get to the Twin Towers, carrying 60 pounds of gear on his back.
Siller's memory lives on through the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which hosts the event.
The run starts at 9:30 a.m.