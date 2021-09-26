By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Did you love yesterday? Well then get ready, because you'll be lovin' this afternoon, too!
This first weekend of fall has been gorgeous! Some rain showers moved through the Twin Forks overnight, but that’s long gone and we’re looking at mostly sunny skies across the region for the rest of today.
There will be a refreshing northwest breeze with some gusts to 20-25 mph at times, making for a real autumn feel. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It’s mostly clear overnight with temps falling to around 60 in the city and low/mid 50s for the suburbs. The higher elevations N&W will likely see some upper 40s. A nice, crisp autumn night.
High pressure shifts a little to the east for tomorrow, bringing a southwest flow. It’s a bit warmer on Monday, into the upper 70s to around 80. Skies stay mostly to partly sunny, so another very nice day.
Our next risk for some showers and even a rumble of thunder arrives on Tuesday with a cold front. As of now, that's the only hiccup of an otherwise pleasant stretch.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!