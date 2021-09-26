NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows two men suspected of attacking a 52-year-old man in East Harlem.
According to police, the men seen running in the video attacked and slashed the victim on the corner of First Avenue and East 116th Street on Sept. 16.
Investigators said it happened after one of the suspects got into an argument with the victim at a nearby bodega.
The victim was taken to the hospital and received stitches for his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.