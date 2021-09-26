HOLBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A memorial service is being held Sunday for Long Island-native Gabby Petito.

The memorial at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m.

Memorial visitation for a Gabby Petito today In Holbrook Long Island. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/6Rnb1DuPx2 — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) September 26, 2021

Petito’s body was found nearly a week ago in a Wyoming national park. The coroner ruled her death a homicide, but authorities haven’t said how she died.

Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, was named a person of interest. Petito went missing while on a cross-country road trip with him.

Authorities in Florida are still trying to find Laundrie after the FBI issued a warrant for his arrest. Police are searching a massive wildlife preserve near his Florida home.

Signs on the Long Island Expressway in memory of Gabby Petito as thousands gather today to remember the 22 year old. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ZBeCs4e8RL — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) September 26, 2021

As the manhunt ramps up, mourners are paying their respects.

Petito’s mother posted on Facebook on Saturday, saying in part, “Your support has been so overwhelming and we are so filled with gratitude.”

On Twitter, Petito’s father announced the creation of the Gabby Petito Foundation to “help people in similar situations as Gabby” and provide resources and guidance for parents searching for missing children.

The Gabby Petito Foundation. No one should have to find their child on their own. We are creating this foundation to give resources and guidance on bringing their children home. We are looking to help people in similar situations as Gabby. #gabbypetito https://t.co/oaX4BsPcYj pic.twitter.com/I9tz5q6Hcc — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 25, 2021

In August, Petito appeared to be in distress during a traffic stop in Utah after someone called 911.

“We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl,” the caller said.

“He was slapping her?” the dispatcher said.

“Yes. And then we stopped, they ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off,” the caller said.

CBS’ “48 Hours” spoke to Petito’s close friend, Rose Davis.

“For the most part, like any other relationship, honestly. Ups and downs. And I j– I’ve– I could see some of the toxic traits,” she said.

Laundrie returned home alone in their van after Petito’s family reported her missing. He refused to talk to authorities and then disappeared.