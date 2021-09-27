NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for a prisoner who escaped from Bellevue Hospital Monday morning.
The prisoner was in Department of Correction custody when he escaped sometime around 7 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD.
Sources tell CBS2 the prisoner is Harry McDonald, 55. He was wearing a hospital gown, black hat, and sunglasses.
Police are out in force searching for McDonald in the area around the hospital near 28th and First Avenue.
