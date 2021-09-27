NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Time is up for New York State health care workers to get the COVID vaccine or face possible termination.

This comes as a similar mandate for New York City teachers has been pushed back.

All teachers and staff were required to receive at least one dose by midnight, but a federal appeals judge granted a temporary injunction against the mandate Friday.

A panel of three judges is set to review the case Wednesday, but the Department of Education seems confident the mandate will be upheld.

The DOE is up about 5,000 new vaccinations since Friday. About 85% of employees have gotten a shot.

The United Federation of Teachers hopes the city takes advantage of the delay, saying it gives the city, “time to put together a real plan for dealing with the expected staff vacancies the mandate would create.”

The union warned it could leave the school system short as many as 10,000 teachers and other workers.

On the health care front, unvaccinated workers could walk into work Monday and have to walk right out, because of a state mandate.

“I don’t want to get vaccinated,” health care worker Junior Reynoso told CBS2. “I’m ready to lose my job, and there’s a lot of jobs out there you don’t need to be vaccinated.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday she’s prepared for a possible state of emergency if severe staffing shortages result. By executive order, the state could borrow staff from out of state, bring in retired workers or medically trained members of the National Guard.

Some medical staffers who are vaccine hold-outs want the courts or the governor to stall. Instead, she is ramping up the pressure.

“We can get the holdouts to understand the power they have to help us get back to normal, and I’m pleaded with them to see that perspective,” she said.

The state says health care workers who lose their jobs because they won’t get vaccinated will not be eligible for unemployment insurance unless they can show valid exemptions approved by doctors.