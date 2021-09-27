Breaking NewsR. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Trial
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nestlé issued a recall for a DiGiorno frozen pizza that was mislabeled and may contain soy.

The recall applies to the company’s DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza.

According to the release, the pepperoni carton may actually contain “three meat pizza,” which has textured soy protein.

Soy is a known allergen and is not listed on the label.

The affected products have a lot code 1181510721 and “best buy” date of MAR2022.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions.

Click here for more details from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

