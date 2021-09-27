Developing StoryPrisoner Escapes From Custody At Bellevue Hospital
With the exception of a couple showers to our north this morning, it will be a dry, warm and breezy day. High temperatures will be near 80°.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Temps will fall into the 60s with some 50s N&W.

Tomorrow we’re expecting some showers and iso’d thunderstorms to pass through… some downpours here and there. It won’t be quite as warm, either, with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will get off to a cool, crisp start: 50s with 40s inland. For the remainder of the day, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs only in the upper 60s.

