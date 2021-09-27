NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations are expected to continue Monday in the R. Kelly trial at Brooklyn Federal Court.
Jurors started considering the racketeering and sex trafficking charges Friday afternoon.READ MORE: NYPD: 5 People Hospitalized After Police-Involved Shooting In Upper Manhattan
They will review testimony from 50 witnesses — 45 for the prosecution, and five for the defense.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect For New York State Health Care Workers
Prosecutors say the 54-year-old singer ran an enterprise to recruit and exploit minors and young women for sexual gratification.MORE NEWS: 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Wins Big As Broadway Celebrates The 74th Annual Tony Awards
Kelly has denied the accusation and pleaded not guilty to all charges.