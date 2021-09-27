NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — R. Kelly has been found guilty on all counts following a trial in New York City.

He faced multiple charges including racketeering and eight violations of the Mann Act involving two women. The Mann Act makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines for any immoral purpose.

The 54-year-old pleaded not guilty to racketeering, which has 14 underlying crimes associated with it.

“He was not anticipating this verdict,” defense attorney Deveraux Cannick said. “They totally ignore the inconsistencies that all of these witnesses gave.”

“I don’t know if I’m more disappointed in the jury’s verdict or the government’s actions in this case. I am sure that we are going to appeal,” Cannick added.

Jurors began deliberations last Friday after hearing six weeks of testimony from 50 witnesses, including 45 for the prosecution.

Prosecutors argued the witnesses and evidence show Kelly ran an enterprise of assistants, bodyguards and others, all used “to target, groom and exploit girls, boys and young women for his own sexual gratification.”

Among the claims detailed at trial was his marriage to the late R&B singer Aaliyah. It’s alleged a government worker was bribed to get her a fake ID so Kelly could marry the 15-year-old because he feared he had gotten her pregnant.

Witnesses testified about being locked in rooms, having to ask permission to leave or use the bathroom, and perform disgusting acts with human waste. Others allege Kelly gave them herpes without disclosing he had a sexually transmitted disease.

A handful of witnesses for the defense included former employees and associates who said they never saw Kelly abuse anyone.

His lawyers argue the accusers are groupies and stalkers who sought to take advantage of his fame and lied on the witness stand.

