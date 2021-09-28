NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are calls to ban carriage horses on New York City streets after a horse named Chief ran into a parked car last week.
Animal rights activists rallied outside the stables on the West Side Monday calling for legislation to get horses off the streets.
"How many more bloody crashes, collapses, horse deaths, human injuries have to happen?" said Edita Birnkrant, executive director of NYCLASS.
“This horse is better cared for here in the city with all of the regulations,” said carriage driver Christina Hansen. “He’s better cared for here than he would be in the country.”
A spokesperson for the carriage horse industry says Chief received stitches on his nose and side and is expected to be OK.
She says this is the first traffic-related carriage horse injury since 2012.